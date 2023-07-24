RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fiancé of Mary Marshall, who died in the Hedingham mass shooting last fall, is running for city council.

Robert Steele announced his 2024 campaign for a city council seat on Monday. In a YouTube video, Steele said he was inspired to run after receiving community support after losing his fiancé during the mass shooting.

“After the shooting, support poured in and gave me something that I almost lost: Hope for the future,” said Steele in his campaign video.

Steele has criticized council members for not having an emergency alert system for ongoing crime. Steele said that an alert might have saved his fiancé’s life.

Steele outlines access to affordable housing, easy access to public transportation, and an alert system as key issues “that will prove effective, and actionable,” according to Steele’s campaign website.

“I’m running for Raleigh City Council at Large because I think I can be the better that we all deserve,” said Steele in his campaign announcement.