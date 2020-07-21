Fiery crash closes I-87 north in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The northbound lanes of Interstate-87 in Knightdale are closed Tuesday morning following a collision.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. near the Hodge Road exit.

At noon, traffic was backed up all the way to Interstate-440.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists must use I-440 / Exit 13-B to US-64 Business East. Continue on US-64 Business for 8 miles to re-access I-87 North.