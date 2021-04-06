Fiery I-40 crash closes westbound lanes near Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash along Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon closed some westbound lanes near Avent Ferry Road.

The wreck happened before 6 p.m.

Westbound traffic was backed up about three miles, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. A CBS 17 photo from the scene showed one vehicle upside down in the far right lane.

Raleigh police said no one was seriously injured.

Two left lanes were open during the crash. All lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.