RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Great Dane named Meadow was taken in by Perfectly Imperfect Pups in Raleigh just days before giving birth.

Very early in the morning on Tuesday, the rescue said her labor began and she gave birth to a record-breaking litter of 15 puppies.

All 15 pups are doing well and gaining weight, according to a release from Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

Meadow is also doing well at making sure all her babies are eating and supplement feeding in between, to be sure they are all getting what they need.

“Mama Meadow is an incredible mom to all her pups!” said her foster mom, Shari.

Photos of Meadow and her 15 puppies courtesy of Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue of Raleigh.

“PIPs is so proud of our foster parents. They take in dogs without knowing what the next few days or months could bring,” said the rescue’s founder and director, Nicole Kincaid.

“Taking in a pregnant dog is even more of a challenge because you don’t always know when mom will give birth, how many puppies will be born, or what complications may come along. It makes me so sad that Meadow had such an unsteady past, being bounced around is no life for a dog. We are thrilled to have her in the rescue and this will be her last litter and her next home will be her forever home,” Kincaid added.

While she is a very sweet-natured dog, the rescue said Meadow had previously been passed around to five homes since February 2023, due to no fault of her own.

PIPs is now looking to the public to make sure all 15 puppies and Mama Meadow will be fed after the nursing stage.

To help, PIPs said donors can shop the rescue’s Amazon Wishlist of needed items from food to training pads. Otherwise, monetary donations are also accepted. Check out PIPs donate page here.