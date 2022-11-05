RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.

At about 11:18 p.m., officers said they were called to the 3000 block of Ashburn Court in reference to a person with a knife.

When they got to the scene, they determined there had been a fight between three women.

Two of them had been assaulted and had injuries that seemed like they were stabbed, according to a release from the police department.

Police said a 29-year-old victim Briana Alexia Allen, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived, where she died from her injuries.

Another victim, 26-year-old Karen Vanessa Martinez Vasquez, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Officers determined the suspect to be 43-year-old Kanniettra Necole Smith.

She was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Smith is charged with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.