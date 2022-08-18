RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight broke out following a motorcycle and car crash along a south Raleigh road Thursday night.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed that responding police officers had to hold people back at the scene near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.

A motorcycle and a car collided around 9:20 p.m. in the area. It is unclear at this time if any of those people were involved in the wreck.

A man riding a Suzuki motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital for observation of shoulder pain, Raleigh police said.

The CBS 17 crew said a Suzuki motorcycle was damaged, including parts that had broken off the bike.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

The damaged motorcycle was on the ground near a Valero gas station with at least two Raleigh police officers nearby. The CBS 17 crew said the car involved in the crash was a white BMW.

Police said the crash was under investigation and no one had been cited as of late Thursday night.

No one else was injured, according to police.