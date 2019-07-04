Fire at Fuquay-Varina business prompts large response

Breaking News
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fuquay-Varina Fire Department is investigating after a fire Wednesday night at the Bob Barker Company on Purfoy Road, officials said.

The fire, which officials said around 11:20 p.m. had been put out, prompted a large response. No one was evacuated from the building and no one was believed to be hurt.

No further information was available.

