Fire at Fuquay-Varina business prompts large response

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fuquay-Varina Fire Department is investigating after a fire Wednesday night at the Bob Barker Company on Purfoy Road, officials said.

The fire, which officials said around 11:20 p.m. had been put out, prompted a large response. No one was evacuated from the building and no one was believed to be hurt.

No further information was available.

