Fire at Raleigh home displaces 4, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were displaced, but no one was injured in a fire Thursday night at a home off of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Van Thomas Drive around 9:35 p.m. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to Division Chief Ian Toms.

There was smoke coming from the attic when crews arrived. The fire damaged the exterior and the deck along the back, Toms said.

No one was injured. Red Cross assistance was not needed. Toms said.

A cause has not yet been determined. The fire is under investigation.