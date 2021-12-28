Fire at Raleigh Walmart forces evacuations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Walmart was evacuated Tuesday evening after a fire in the garden area, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Walmart along the 4300 block of New Bern Avenue.

Officials said the fire, which happened in the store’s gardening department, was contained by the sprinkler system by the time firefighters arrived.

Customers and employees were evacuated. Some who were inside at the time told a CBS 17 crew they saw smoke inside the store.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the cause is under investigation.