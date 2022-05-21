CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Extra crews were called to help fight a two-story house fire in Cary that started while storms were moving through the area Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Bolton Grant Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Green Level Church Road, Cary officials said.

Flames came through the roof of the home and most of the roof was destroyed. A Cary official said the home had “major damage.”

At least eight firefighting units were initially called to battle the fire. A second alarm was required, and extra crews were deployed about 20 minutes later to help fight the blaze.

No one was injured. Everyone who was inside was able to get out of the home safely, according to Cary officials.

Crews blocked off the entrance to the neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.