RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was displaced after a fire caused “significant damage” to a home in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:35 p.m. at a single-story home in the 2800 block of Croydon Street, which is in a neighborhood off Poole Road near the Raleigh Country Club.

Heavy fire was seen coming from the front of the home when crews arrived, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Dennis Marshall.

Flames spread from a bedroom into the attic before 32 firefighters brought the blaze under control in 13 minutes, he said.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident, Marshall said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.