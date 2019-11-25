Fire crews extinguish blaze at Raleigh hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Capital Boulevard northbound was briefly closed while firefighters battled a fire at a hotel in Raleigh Sunday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at City Studios Inn and Suites at 2910 Capital Blvd.

At least 10 fire engines and dozens of firefighters were at the scene.

Flames were seen coming from one room in a building behind the main structure along Capital Boulevard, according to video from a worker at the scene.

The area where the fire broke out was being renovated, the worker said.

Crews extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.

All but two northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were reopened after about 15 minutes.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now