Fire crews respond after flames seen coming through roof of Raleigh apartments, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews are at the scene of an apartment fire Friday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of The Lakes Drive.

Fire officials said that flames were coming through the roof of the aparment complex when they arrived.

The fire was out by 6:15 p.m., but crews were still on the scene assessing the damage. No one was injured.

The area is just west of Falls of Neuse Road off Sandy Forks Road.

No other details were available.