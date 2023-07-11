RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several fire agencies were sent in response to an explosion at a Wake County home late Monday night.

This happened at a residence on the 8700 block of Penny Road.

Fairview Fire Department Captain Glenn Clapp told CBS 17 the explosion occurred in the garage area, and two people were inside another part of the home at the time. Neither were hurt.

Many units responded from Fairview, Cary and Swift Creek Fire Departments.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

(Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

We will update this story once more information is available.