RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews with the Raleigh Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to a large property near a Raleigh charity race Saturday morning, according to a CBS 17 crew at the scene.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

The property was in the area of Hunting Ridge Road and Tanbark Way.

This location is along the route for Ella’s Race, an annual event honoring a Raleigh girl who died from a rare, non-operable cancer in 2012.

The 10K/5K/1 mile run started at 8 a.m. Saturday to support the search for a cure for pediatric brain tumors.

Race organizers told CBS 17 they did not know what fire crews were responding to.

The race continued as normal, however, runners were moved to the other side of the road as a safety measure.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the area smelled like gas.

The call did not appear to be related to a fire.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

CBS 17 has reached out to the Raleigh Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.