RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night.

This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room.

And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door to her mother’s home.

Lisa Schmidt said her mother, who lives next door to where this fire happened, has some smoke and water damage in her home.

And although there was damage to the home, firefighters said no one was injured.

Neighbors shared that it has been a challenging year, and it’s horrible to see something like this happen after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I mean she has nowhere else to go. She has no family here, and she can stay with me and my mom,” Schmidt said.