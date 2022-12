Crews respond to the scene of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary. (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a Cary motel has damaged at least one room, according to Kenric Alexander, the Public Information Officer with Cary police.

The blaze was reported late Tuesday afternoon at the Motel 6 located at 1401 Buck Jones Road. This is near the I-440/U.S. 64 interchange at Walnut Street, within a mile of the Crossroads shopping center.

No cause of the fire has been determined.

Crews respond to the scene of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary. (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

