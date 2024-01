RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Fire Officials say they put out a fire at a home in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:26 p.m. officials got a report of a structure fire at a home in the 3000 block of Basswood Drive. According to fire officials, the residents of the home were there when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported at this time, fire officials say.

Officials are currently investigating how the fire started.