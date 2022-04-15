WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire damaged a unit in a Wake Forest townhouse development Friday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at 808 Gateway Commons Circle, which is at the intersection of N.C. 98 and Jones Dairy Road.

Several fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire in a two-story townhome.

Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a townhome.

Bill Crabtree, the town of Wake Forest spokesman, said no one was injured in the blaze.

Crabtree said the cause of the fire is not known, but it is being investigated.

Smoke coming from the townhome Friday night in Wake Forest. Photo from Wake Forest town officials.

Wake Forest and Rolesville fire crews responded to the fire, according to Crabtree.

No other information was available.