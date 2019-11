FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters worked to knock down a fire that damaged a home in Fuquay-Varina on Friday.

Damage to the home’s roof on Bristlecone Pine Drive could be seen from the road.

The call originally came in around 12:20 p.m.

No word on injuries or the cause but the home was listed as for sale when the fire broke out.

