RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire late Monday afternoon has damaged a home just outside Raleigh’s eastern border, officials said.
The blaze was first reported around 5:15 p.m. at 5305 Castlebrook Drive, which is just off Southall Road and south of Buffaloe Road.
Photos from the scene showed fire damage to the single-level home.
Wake New Hope Fire Department responded to the fire along with help from the Raleigh Fire Department.
There is no word about injuries or how the blaze started.
Knightdale, New Hope, Garner and Rolesville fire units also responded to the scene.