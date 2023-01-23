RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire late Monday afternoon has damaged a home just outside Raleigh’s eastern border, officials said.

The blaze was first reported around 5:15 p.m. at 5305 Castlebrook Drive, which is just off Southall Road and south of Buffaloe Road.

Photos from the scene showed fire damage to the single-level home.

Wake New Hope Fire Department responded to the fire along with help from the Raleigh Fire Department.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

There is no word about injuries or how the blaze started.

Knightdale, New Hope, Garner and Rolesville fire units also responded to the scene.