HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A home located off Kildaire Farm Road in Holly Springs was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon, town officials said.

Firefighters from Holly Springs, Apex, Fair View and Fuquay Varina all responded to the fire at the home that is located near the intersections of Kildaire Farm and Holly Springs roads.

Town officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

A cause was not released.

This story will be updated.