RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a home in north Raleigh on Thursday.

The Raleigh Fire Department said a 911 call alerted them to the fire on Woodcroft Drive just after 1 p.m. The area is off of Spring Forest Road.

A total of 35 firefighters responded to the call which resulted in around 75 percent of the home being damaged.

No one was injured.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was accidental but further detail was not available.