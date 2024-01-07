RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crowds developed near North Carolina State University Sunday afternoon and evening after a fire broke out in a parking deck along Hillsborough Street.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. at 3001 Hillsborough St. the location of Stanhope Student Apartments on the edge of the N.C. State campus.

There was word that at least one car caught fire on the fourth level of the parking deck that serves the building beside the traffic circle for Dixie Trail and Friendly Drive.

The fire was officially under control — but not out — around 5:40 p.m. A CVS store is also located in the building.

Crowds formed outside the building along Hillsborough Street as fire crews were at the scene.

Part of the street was blocked by fire equipment.