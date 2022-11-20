RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 30 people were evacuated from a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh after a fire broke out Sunday night, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3912 Arrow Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue at the Interstate 440 interchange.

A fire broke out in a room on the fifth floor of the hotel. Heavy smoke filled areas of the fifth floor and the entire building was evacuated, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Brian Sherrill.

The hotel’s sprinkler system helped put out the fire, he said. More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure, Sherrill said.

After their arrival, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Sherrill said. The room that was on fire sustained damage from flames but also had damage from smoke and water, he said.

No one was injured. Sherrill said an investigation was underway into what caused the fire.