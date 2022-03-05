RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh home was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1600 block of Brownairs Lane, which is in a neighborhood off South New Hope Road in southeast Raleigh.

The street was still blocked in the area as of 6:15 p.m. with Raleigh firefighters remaining at the home.

Several neighbors were also gathered outside the home and along the street.

The burned home was still standing, but had significant damage to both levels, including a garage. Most of the fire damage appeared to be concentrated at the front of the house.

There was no word about possible injuries.