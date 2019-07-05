Fire in dressing room at Crabtree Valley Mall triggers sprinkler system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire inside a department store in Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh triggered the sprinkler system Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened just before 5:40 p.m. inside Macy’s, according to Crabtree Valley Mall spokesman Brian Asbill.

Fire crews outside Macy’s on Friday after the fire. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

Asbill said “a small fire” broke out and caused the sprinkler system to deploy.

Raleigh fire officials said the blaze broke out in the upstairs men’s fitting room.

The sprinklers then extinguished the fire, Asbill said.

Raleigh fire crews responded to the scene.

Asbill said he did not know if anyone was injured. Friday evening, crews were cleaning up merchandise damaged by water, Asbill said.

