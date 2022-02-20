Fire investigation underway at the Trails of North Hills in Raleigh

Firefighters are currently working to investigate a fire at a Raleigh apartment complex (Darran Todd).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fire crews are currently working to put out a fire at at least one unit in The Trails of North Hills apartment complex in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

At least seven firefighters have roped off the back of a unit in the 1800 block of North Hills Drive and currently have three firetrucks on scene, CBS 17’s Darran Todd reports.

Officials on-scene told Todd that the Raleigh fire department was dispatched to a multiple-family residential structure fire just after noon, and upon arrival, saw light smoke showing.



Multiples firetrucks arrive to The Trails of North Hills apartment complex to put out a fire (Darran Todd).

The official also said the preliminary investigation did not indicate a cause for the fire.

He did say there is at least one occupant who lives in the unit, but he or she was outside the home at the time of the fire.

This is currently an active scene and this story will be updated.