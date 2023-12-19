RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A civil rights law firm has filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of former St. Augustine’s University President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail.

The firm claims that McPhail, as well as, other women faced a hostile work environment that included gender and race bias from the male-dominated St. Augustine’s University Board of Trustees.

McPhail is also accusing the university of firing her days after she notified the school that she was being represented by an attorney in her discrimination claims.

McPhail was fired as the president of St. Augustine’s earlier in December. She said the board of trustees never gave her a reason for the firing.

Days before her termination, the school lost its accreditation.