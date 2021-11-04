Firefighter foam under heat after Attorney General Stein files multiple lawsuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is filing four lawsuits against 14 different manufactures of Aqueous Film Forming Foam, a fire suppressant found in foam used by local, and national, firefighters.

Stein said AFFF contains the chemical Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that are toxic man-made chemical compounds. They stick in the environment and pose health risks when accumulated around people, he said in a press release.

Stein is accusing the companies of creating a design defect, failing to warn their customers, and fraudulently transferring corporate assets to shield their profits.

“These companies made and sold firefighting foam with dangerous forever chemicals to our firefighters, military service members, and first responders, long after they knew or should have known how harmful this foam was,” Stein said. “As a result, forever chemicals have seeped into our soil and groundwater and put people’s health at risk – all so these chemical companies could line their pockets. It’s wrong.”

Health problems associated with PFAS include increased risks of cancer, high blood pressure, damage to immune systems and harm to fetal development, Stein’s release said.

These lawsuits are part of Stein’s ongoing investigation into manufacturers responsible for PFAS contamination in North Carolina.