CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters discovered a shooting victim while responding to a small fire at a Cary home, according to the Cary Police Department.

At about 7:15 a.m., officers said units from the Cary Fire Department were called to the 600 block of Dorset Drive in reference to a small trash fire.

It’s located in a residential community near the intersection of SW Maynard Road and Chatham St.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound and called police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

Police said they did not have a lot of information and that the investigation remains active.

They plan to release more information as it become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.