CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters discovered a shooting victim while responding to a small fire at a Cary home, according to the Cary Police Department.
At about 7:15 a.m., officers said units from the Cary Fire Department were called to the 600 block of Dorset Drive in reference to a small trash fire.
It’s located in a residential community near the intersection of SW Maynard Road and Chatham St.
When fire crews arrived, they said they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound and called police.
The victim was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.
Police said they did not have a lot of information and that the investigation remains active.
They plan to release more information as it become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.