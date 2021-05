APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire Thursday in a neighborhood southeast of the U.S. Route 64 and N.C. Highway 55 interchange.

The second alarm was sounded around 11:45 a.m. for the fire in the 1100 block of Blackburn Road.

By 1:30 p.m., the flames had been extinguished but a CBS 17 crew on the scene reported heavy damage to the home.

CBS 17 is working to confirm if there were any injuries associated with the fire.

