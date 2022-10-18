CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire in Cary, Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Grey Fox Court near Two Creeks Road and Fox Horn Run.

When firefighters got to the scene, they said there were heavy flames on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters said they found the man upstairs and rescued him; he was taken to the hospital and there is no update on how he is doing at this time.

Cary Fire Department Chief Mike Cooper said: “it’s always very dangerous in these situations for our crews to enter but it’s our job to go in and rescue the victims.”

Four other people were in the house, but they were able to escape on their own, according to firefighters.