Firefighters warn of dangerous conditions for Fourth of July fireworks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All across central North Carolina, people are monitoring the dry weather and rising temperatures. The combination can make Fourth of July fireworks dangerous.

Ground temperatures can reach 130 degrees or higher as the air temperatures approach triple digits.

Take that and add the dry conditions, 40 points of gear that firefighters wear, and fireworks that can burn at over 1,000 degrees, it can be a recipe for disaster.

When the playground at Dover Apartments caught on fire Raleigh, firefighters were quick to swing into action.

“We started fighting the fire off the booster tank, and then we assisted with the hydrant,” said Battalion Chief Dennis Marshall.

The fire wasn’t a threat to the apartment, but the July heat took direct aim at the firefighters.

“It’s extremely hot,” said Marshall. “You can see I’m sweating now, and I ain’t got on anything.”

Firefighters are trained to know their limits.

“On an average fire, you can lose about 10 pounds of water weight,” said Marshall.

Marshall said that, in the heat of the moment, all of the training in the world isn’t enough.

“If we would’ve been fighting a structure fire, they would go to rehab,” said Marshall. “We have EMS crews that take their vitals, get plenty of water, and then they go back in.”

As fire crews around the state gear up for a holiday weekend, they’re asking people to keep a few things in mind to avoid an explosive situation.

“Be careful with the fireworks,” said Marshall. “There’s dry weather. Be mindful of that. We run a lot of calls related to fireworks, so it’s fixing to happen I’m sure.”

It’s been so hot and dry in some parts of North Carolina that they are banning fireworks all together. Duplin County has enacted a burn ban for the second time this year.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now