Firefighters work to quell Garner house fire

Wake County News

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Garner say no one was injured in a house fire Wednesday evening.

Chief Poole with the Garner Fire Department says the home, located on 7501 Battle Bridge Road, was fully involved in the fire.

No one was reported injured in the fire.and it is unclear whether anyone was home at the time.

Don't Miss