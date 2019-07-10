Firefighters work to quell Garner house fire

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Garner say no one was injured in a house fire Wednesday evening.

Chief Poole with the Garner Fire Department says the home, located on 7501 Battle Bridge Road, was fully involved in the fire.

No one was reported injured in the fire.and it is unclear whether anyone was home at the time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now