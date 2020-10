RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Three people were taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment complex, emergency crews said.

The two-story apartment fire started Friday morning at a complex on Stonehenge Drive.

Some people had to be rescued from their balconies with ladders, Wake County EMS said.

Six people were evaluated following the fire and three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.