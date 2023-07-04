KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fourth of July celebration was interrupted in Knightdale after police say fireworks were set off in the crowd on Tuesday night.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps told CBS 17 that crowds of people started running away after fireworks went off on the ground in the area around the food trucks.

He says no gunshots were fired during the incident.

Chris Miller, the battalion chief for the Knightdale Fire Department, says nobody was hurt, but there were some heat-related medical calls.