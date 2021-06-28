Fireworks are back! City of Raleigh announces plans for Fourth of July celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The skies above Raleigh will once again be lit up this Fourth of July after the city canceled last year’s fireworks show due to COVID-19.

This year’s celebration will again be held near Carter-Finley Stadium and the PNC Arena Complex on July Fourth. The city’s fireworks show moved from downtown in 2018.

In a news release sent Monday, the City said this year’s fireworks display will continue “to surpass previous displays in terms of size when it was previously held Downtown.”

This year’s fireworks will all be launched from property owned by North Carolina State University along Trinity Road, adjacent to Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, the city said.

PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium and the North Carolina State Fairgrounds are all near the fireworks show and the display can be viewed from any of those areas.

Parking lots at all three locations will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to blast off at 9:30 p.m.

According to the city, there will be free parking available at PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, and at the State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots along Trinity Road.

Those who attend the show are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics because there will be no food or beverage sales on any of the properties.

The following items are not allowed on the premises:

Illegal substances

Fireworks/explosives

Weapons of any kind

Raleigh police officers will be on-site for traffic control and to “help maintain a family-friendly atmosphere,” the city said.

A section of Trinity Road between Blue Ridge Road and Edwards Mill Road, including the pedestrian tunnel, will be closed due to the fireworks launch beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration has a rain date of July 5.