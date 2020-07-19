Fireworks during fights led to gunfire report in Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh police say

Raleigh police at the mall area on Saturday. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fireworks set off during prearranged fights among juveniles led to a false report of gunfire and a person shot inside Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:16 p.m. when 911 callers said shots were fired and then additional callers reported a person had been shot inside the mall, according to Raleigh police.

Police later learned that the incident began after several groups of juveniles used social media to pre-arrange fights in the mall at a certain time on Saturday.

During the fights, fireworks were lit and some people thought the sounds were gunfire, police said.

The fights took place near the Belk’s store, according to police.

A mall security officer said about 30 to 50 people were involved and that the incident prompted “mass panic” inside the mall.

Authorities are investigating if items were stolen from stores during the incident.

Some stories closed for the day during the incident, but a few remained open until 7 p.m.

“Follow-up investigation has determined that there was no active shooter/no shots fired. There are no injuries and no charges at this time,” Raleigh police said in a tweet.

