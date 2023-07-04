Thousands of people gathered at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh to celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fireworks lit up the sky Tuesday night over Dorothea Dix Park, where thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In addition to fireworks, there were more than 30 food vendors, a DJ and a family fun zone with activities like a foam pit.

Brook Buck of Raleigh was excited to see the fireworks, but also to see her 7-year-old son James enjoy the fireworks at Dix Park for the first time.

“Fun arrangements with the music and the fireworks together, I think it’ll be great,” Buck said. “So yeah, and to watch his face light up,” Buck said.

For Maria Lima, who recently moved from Brazil, it was her first time celebrating Independence Day in America.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Brazil, so it’s different, it’s a new thing, new experience,” Lima said.

While the fireworks were the big draw of the night, when CBS 17 asked people what today means to them, Brenda Johnson of High Point was one of several people who answered “freedom.”

“Just freedom, freedom for everybody,” said Brenda Johnson. “Everybody come around and have a good time with each other and not be separated and not be divided.”