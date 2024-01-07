RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people attended the first ever “Animate Raleigh” convention this weekend, kicking off what’s expected to be a big year for cosplay events in the Triangle.

Event organizers projected more than 12,000 people attended the event Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Anderson White and his father drove from Virginia to attend the convention Sunday.

“There’s a lot of different fans to connect with and just cool things to look at here,” White said.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as “Visit Raleigh,” tells CBS 17 the event will generate around $2 million for hotels, restaurants and stores in the area.

This event, along with “Galaxycon” and “Animazement,” will drive more than $13 million for the economy between now and July, showing just how profitable cosplay is in the Triangle.

“The demographic of our area really speaks to the cosplay community and people who are into [it], whether it be comic books or horror,” said Loren Gold, the bureau’s executive vice president.

The bureau says it expects more cosplay events this year connected with e-sports conventions, driving more money to the Triangle.