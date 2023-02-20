RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time, the public is getting a look at what improvements could be coming to the Raleigh Convention Center.

A makeover of the well-known facility could also come with the relocation of the Red Hat Amphitheater.

Kerry Painter, the general manager and director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex, presented expansion plans to the Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday. An update of the building would double the capacity of the facility, she showed.

The convention center is credited for driving much of the bookings at Wake County hotels.

“Last year we set an all-time record for the number of hotel room nights booked in downtown Raleigh, thanks to a packed schedule of conventions, shows and other events,” Painter said. “This is a marker of success, but also an indication that we can do even more. The truth is, we turned away business because we simply didn’t have room, not to mention the potential clients who weren’t even able to consider us due to our limited capacity. More space means more dollars spent at all of our surrounding and supporting businesses.”

LMN Architects

LMN Architects

The plan calls for the expansion of the convention center and the relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater to create a two-square-block destination for meetings, events and entertainment.

Plans include the addition of:

500,000 square feet of meeting space;

50,000 square feet and 30,000 square feet flex halls for hosting large events or for breaking up into smaller areas;

Capacity of 20,000 people (double the current capacity).

The project could cost up to $425 million.

Funds would come from the Interlocal Fund. It collects hospitality taxes for use by the convention center and PNC arena.

Approval is required from county commissioners and the city of Raleigh before work can start. The next vote on how to allocate Interlocal funds is scheduled for June 20.

“This type of expansion will give us the ability to layer a number of events simultaneously, which is difficult to do today, and attract larger conventions which we cannot host with the current footprint,” Dennis Edwards said, the president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A revamp of the area also includes the building of a new hotel to increase room availability for large-scale events. An update to county commissioners said proposals from hotels have been received and vetted. There are now discussions with developers. The City of Raleigh is reviewing

and evaluating those proposals.