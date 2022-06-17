RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Coalition Against Human Trafficking announced the

launch of North Carolina’s first ‘Survivors’ Network’.

The survivor-led network has been created in hopes of empowering survivors of human trafficking to help others through their experiences.

The network has announced a gala called “A Night in Bloom” to honor the beauty of survivors’ courage and provide them with support to begin holding programming events and support groups.

The gala is set to be held June 25 at the Raleigh Country Club. All proceeds will support the Survivors’ Network.