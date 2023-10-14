RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh honored first responders Saturday morning during the weekend of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that shocked the Hedingham community.

Heavy rain pushed Raleigh’s “Healing Together” event from Nash Square into the Central Fire Station.

Survivors, families of victims, and first responders have come together to remember loved ones and honor those who put their lives on the line to keep the community safe. Five people were killed and two were injured in the shooting rampage.

Saturday, representatives from the city, Raleigh police department, fire department, the 911 team, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and WakeMed all spoke about how last year’s shooting still affects them.

“It’s been very difficult for all of us. We lost one of our own, Officer Torres, who was such an important part of our organization. But, we’re healing together. We’re coming together as a team,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Duana Dailey is one of the 911 operators who helped coordinate the hundreds of first responders called to the Hedingham shooting scene.

“Coming in that day it was very chaotic and emotional, and I guess from that aspect I had a bit of an advantage because I had time to kind of breathe through things and kind of mentally prepare myself for what was going on,” said Dailey.

Daily said through community support, she’s still recovering from the emotional toll the shooting took on her.

“I saw the community and public safety come together in a way I’ve never seen, and I’ve worked in Raleigh communications for 12 years,” said Dailey.

It’s a long road to recovery, but everyone said they are committed to healing together.