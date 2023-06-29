RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh’s first skate park is officially open.

Skate Raleigh held a ribbon cutting at the Conlon Family Skate Park on Thursday morning. It sits off Capital Boulevard on Dortch Street.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Caleb Stewart (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

What was gravel and blueprints just a couple of months ago is now brought to life.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said skateboarder Caleb Stewart, who lives in Clayton. “This is kind of closer, so it’s a little bit more convenient so I’ll definitely be out here pretty much every day.”

He and people of all ages can now roll around on their skateboards, roller blades, BMX bikes and more.

Stephen Mangano came up with the idea with his son, Adrian, and took it to the City of Raleigh.

“We just had inspiration,” he said. “Me and my son were visiting other skate parks and started talking to people in this community, and we really felt there was a need and an opportunity to bring a skate park with this vision here to Raleigh.”

He said Skate Raleigh plans to add more features by the end of the summer.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“We’re going to paint the barriers with local artists, we’re going to add a roller rink, we’re going to add BMX features, and then we’re really just going to activate the community space,” Mangano explained.

The skate park is open every day from dawn until dusk. Once lights are installed, the park will be open 24 hours a day.

