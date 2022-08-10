RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First-year students of William Peace University will be rolling up their sleeves on Saturday to fight against hunger in Raleigh.

The August 13 food packaging event comes as part of the university’s “First Year Seminar” class which examines the issue of food insecurity and hunger as part of the curriculum.

Dawn Dillon, WPU’s director of First Year Experience, said they hope to package 14,000 meals that day in the school’s auxiliary gym.

“Packaging meals is a good example of our focus on immersive learning,” Dillon said. “This year, I’m thrilled to partner with some incredible organizations that allow our students to learn, act and reflect on a societal challenge such as food insecurity and hunger.”

The thousands of meals will be given to Rise Against Hunger, an organization working to end hunger around the world.

Throughout the class, students of the class will continue in their food insecurity work, including research assignments and one-time service experiences with Food Bank of Eastern and Central NC, Raleigh City Farm, or other local agencies battling food insecurity.

Students will also hear a lecture from Maggie Kane, executive director of A Place At The Table later in the semester.