RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of children in Wake County are still waiting to be chosen from the Salvation Army of Wake County’s angel tree.

The deadline to adopt one of the angels is now extended until Thursday, because of the need.

Thomas Truncellito working on an angel tree bike (Dave Hattman/CBS 17)

The Salvation Army of Wake County told CBS 17 that about 500 kids in need have yet to be adopted.

Right now, their 100,000-square-foot warehouse is filled with volunteers like Thomas Truncellito, who builds and works on angel tree bikes.

“Bikes are always a big, big demand,” he said. “If I was a kid, I’d be thrilled to get a bike like this.”

“It’s amazing for families because sometimes for parents you have to decide whether to pay rent or to provide Christmas for your kids,” said Stephen Gruver, Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army of Wake County.

Former angel shares impact

Ashley Wells shares her story about what it was like to be an angel tree kid (Credit: Ashley Wells)

What Gruver mentioned above was the case for Ashley Wells’ family, a former Angel Tree kid from Oregon.

She said she was 16 years old at the time and living in a homeless shelter.

“The staff members asked what we wanted to put on our list, so I thought about it really hard,” she said.

“I put Converse, skinny jeans, and black eyeliner and then a Playboy bunny blanket on my list,” she continued. “The person that fulfilled my list actually got me everything on there, and I was so surprised and incredibly thankful.

She said she still has that blanket to this day, and it’s a memory she’ll keep with her forever.

TikTok trend inspires adoptions

Wells shared her story on her TikTok account (@maybashleymarie), a platform where angel tree donation videos are gaining popularity and inspiring others.

In one video, a creator named Liv Reese (@liv.reese) takes her followers’ angel tree shopping at Walmart. She said she and her mother each picked an angel from the tree and fulfilled the lists.

TikTok about angel tree shopping (Credit: Liv Reese @liv.reese)

Organizers with the Salvation Army are hoping a new TikTok trend will inspire others to get involved.

In Wake County, they told CBS 17 there’s a big need for clothing of all sizes, and gifts for older children, like skateboards or tablets.

“Don’t be afraid to go above and beyond,” Wells said. “I know you don’t see their faces, I know you don’t get to see them open up these gifts, but I promise you, they’re going to love them.”

How can I adopt an angel?

Wake County Angel Tree in Crabtree Valley Mall (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

You can adopt an angel at the Salvation Army of Wake County’s angel tree in Crabtree Valley Mall until 9 p.m. Thursday.

You can also adopt one online by Thursday evening.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

Anyone who adopted an angel is asked to turn in their gifts to the Salvation Army of Wake County’s warehouse by Thursday. The address is 1300 Buck Jones Road, and they are open from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

They said this will give them enough time to get all the gifts sorted for distribution, which starts on Tuesday.

Organizers said the angel tree in Crabtree Valley Mall will be there until Friday to also receive gifts as they come in.