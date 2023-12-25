KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people are hurt and one of them is facing several charges after a crash early Christmas morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just before 3 a.m., troopers said they were called to the intersection of South Smithfield Road and Meadow Run in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

When they arrived, they said everyone involved was hurt.

All five people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the crash involved two men inside a Honda Civic and a woman and two children inside a Ram pickup truck.

According to the initial investigation, they said the man driving the Honda Civic failed to stop at a stop sign and drove through the intersection, hitting the Ram pickup truck.

The driver is charged with failing to stop for a stop sign, driving without a license and DUI.

The driver’s name has not been released.