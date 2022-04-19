RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People living near the Five Points intersection in Raleigh say speeding cars and crashes are too common.

Raleigh is conducting a Five Points Streetscape and Safety Study, for which more than 100 people attended a kickoff meeting Tuesday night.

The purpose of the first meeting was for the city to hear people’s safety concerns and the changes they want to see.

Debbie Hamrick said she has seen car crashes from her home.

“I should be able to walk on my street and feel that I’m walking in a safe neighborhood and not have any problems with traffic,” Hamrick said.

Raleigh Senior Transportation Planner Jason Myers said the main task is doing a safety analysis and finding a new concept for the intersection.

“We know that we’re gonna be looking at roundabout solutions, there’s a lot of different ways to design and implement a roundabout, there’s a lot of characteristics they can have,” Myers said.

Nancy and David Stewart live near the intersection and also like the idea of a roundabout. They would also like to know if it’s feasible for US 70 to be routed around the beltline.

The July 4 crash where a car drove 80 miles per hour into a nearby business is still top of mind.

“I heard it and went up there that would’ve been devastating if those places had been open,” Nancy Stewart said.

That crash was one of almost 300 crashes in the area in the last 5 years, according to NCDOT data.

Other parts of the study are redesigning what the street looks like, and the best way to connect the area to the Crabtree Creek Greenway.

NCDOT would have to sign off on changes because it owns Glenwood Avenue.

“It is a challenge, but we see them as partners, and so we’re working with NCDOT and working with them to figure out what are the best things to do for this corridor,” said District E Councilmember David Knight, who represents the district that includes Five Points.

The city said the final design recommendation should be ready in about a year.