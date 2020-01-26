Flags lowered for NC soldier from Knightdale unit killed in Syria

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of a 22-year-old soldier who died in Syria.

Cooper ordered the flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday in honor of Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington. The Defense Department says he died Friday while conducting route-clearing operations in Syria.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale. Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2.

Other groups are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff as a show of respect.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More headlines from CBS17.com: