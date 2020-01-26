Flags lowered for NC soldier from Knightdale unit killed in Syria

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of a 22-year-old soldier who died in Syria.
Cooper ordered the flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday in honor of Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington. The Defense Department says he died Friday while conducting route-clearing operations in Syria.
Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale. Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2.
Other groups are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff as a show of respect.
